Furniture Hardware Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Furniture Hardware Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Furniture Hardware market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Furniture Hardware industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Furniture hardware are those products that are used to support the furniture look, design and durability. Furniture hardware products include furniture frames, furniture legs, furniture arms, etc

According to this study, over the next five years the Furniture Hardware market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23300 million by 2024, from US$ 18700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Furniture Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blum Inc

Hettich

ASSA ABLOY

Accuride

Hafele

GRASS

Taiming

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

Allegion

Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)

Salice

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

The J.G. Edelen

Yajie

Segmentation by product type:

Drawer Slides

Hinges

Knobs

Pulls

Other

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Furniture

Residential Furniture

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Furniture Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Furniture Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Furniture Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Furniture Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Furniture Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

