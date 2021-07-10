Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players – Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system developed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data. GIS software contains additional tools compared to a relational database. It provides tools and functions to input and stores spatial data or geographic data. It facilitates users to perform a geographic query, run analysis model and display geographic data in the map form. It enables quick access to relevant location-specific data for making informed business decisions, which is projected to boost market growth.

Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand of GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global GIS software market. In addition, an increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in the transportation sector is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, the emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS and the growing application of AR and VR technologies in the geographic information system is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global GIS software market is segmented based on component, type of GIS software, functions, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By type of GIS software, the market is classified into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. Based on function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics, and others. By end-user segment, it is divided into defense, agriculture, oil & gas, construction, utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global GIS software market is dominated by key players such as ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer-Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.

