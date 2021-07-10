In this report, the Global 3-Hydroxypyridine Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3-Hydroxypyridine Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

3-hydroxypyridine is pyridine derivative with hydroxyl in position 3. It is light brown powder and is widely used in pesticide, pharmaceutical and dyes and so on. And 3-hydroxypyridine is irritating to eyes, skin and respiratory system.

3-hydroxypyridine industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world 3-hydroxypyridine industry. The main market players are Koeichem, Huahong, Chengjie, Chunfeng, Lianrun and Yanuo. The poduction of 3-hydroxypyridine will increase to 46022 Kg in 2017 from 42186 Kg in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.76%. Global 3-hydroxypyridine capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.93% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of 3-hydroxypyridine increases with the 2.52% average growth rate. Japan and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 67.86% of the global consumption volume in total.

3-hydroxypyridine has two types, which include pharmaceutical grade 3-hydroxypyridine and industrial grade 3-hydroxypyridine. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect in application process of 3-hydroxypyridine, the downstream application industries will need more 3-hydroxypyridine products. So, 3-hydroxypyridine has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance 3-hydroxypyridine through improving technology.

The global 3-Hydroxypyridine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3-Hydroxypyridine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3-Hydroxypyridine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koeichem

Huahong

Chengjie

Chunfeng

Lianrun

Yanuo

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticide Industry

Dyestuff Industry

Others

