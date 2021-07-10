In this report, the Global 3D Glass Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3D Glass Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Now the use of digital products, glass cover is divided into: 2D glass, 2.5D glass, and 3D glass. 2D glass is an ordinary flat glass, without any curved design; 2.5D glass is the middle of the plane, but the edge is curved design, based on 2D and 2.5D. With a strong sense of three-dimensional, 3D glass has perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and more symmetrical. Therefore, it has been widely used in smart phone, such as Samsung Galaxy S7.

Besides, Samsung Galaxy S6/S7 and Xiaomi 5 pioneered in the use of 3D glass, and iPhone intends to adopt glass shell in 2017. Driven by this, many domestic enterprises such as O-Film Tech, First-panel Technology and Firstar Panel Technology have made their presence in 3D glass field. 3D glass is primarily used in smartphone, wearable device, VR, automobile and other fields. Among them, smartphone is the biggest application market.

Smartphone: In 2016, global demand for smartphone 3D glass is approximately 178 million pieces, including 88 million pieces from China. So far, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Vivo have launched smartphones with 3D cover glass or back glass. Along with the trend, the penetration of 3D glass is expected to rise from 5% in 2016 to 35% in 2022.

Wearable Device (the second largest application of 3D glass, mainly relatively mature smart watch field): Global wearable device shipments reached 79 million units in 2015, are expected to outnumber 100 million units in 2016, and register a growth rate of more than 20% in 2016-2020. China’s wearable device market growth is slightly higher than the global average.

The global 3D Glass market is valued at 2540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3D Glass Display

3D Glass Back Cover

Others

Segment by Application

Smart Phone

Wearable Device

Others

