In this report, the Global Acrylic Foam Tape Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acrylic Foam Tape Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylic-foam-tape-development-overview-2019



Acrylic foam tape is a closed-cell acrylic foam, pressure-sensitive adhesive. Acrylic Foam Tapes, AFT, are high performance bonding tapes designed to provide engineered assembly solutions for a wide variety of industrial applications. These tapes are ideal for replacing mechanical fasteners and liquid adhesives in permanent applications where a very high strength bond is required.

Acrylic foam tape is primarily intended for the automotive industry. An extremely durable double-sided tape. Weather and UV tolerant. In some cases replaces rivets, screws and other mechanical fittings. Perfect for assembling surfaces including glass, wood, some plastics, metal.

Global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period.

Low tack or initial bond strength of acrylic adhesive and poor adhesion to polyolefin are the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Furthermore, high associated cost is one of the other major factor hindering the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market over the forecast period.

The global Acrylic Foam Tape market is valued at 1810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylic Foam Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Foam Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Saint Gobin

Teraoka

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Double Sided Tape

Single Sided Tape

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home appliances

Electronics

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylic-foam-tape-development-overview-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com