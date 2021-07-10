Global Agricultural Films Market Research and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Agricultural Films Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Agricultural Films Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general.
Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.
The Agricultural Film industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. The world leading Agricultural Film production mainly distribute in China and Americas areas.
China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.
The global Agricultural Films market is valued at 9230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agricultural Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Grade
Middle Grade
Low Grade
Segment by Application
Shed Plastic Film
Mulch Plastic Film
Others
