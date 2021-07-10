In this report, the Global Alkylamines Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alkylamines Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An alkyl amine is a compound that has an alkyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkyl amines arise when one of the three hydrogen atoms in ammonia is replaced by an alkyl. These amines are classified on the basis of the number of alkyl groups present in it by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. Depending on which such alkyl amines are called as primary alkyl amines, secondary alkyl amines, and tertiary alkyl amines. Cyclic amines comprise of secondary or tertiary amines.

At present, the major manufacturers of alkylamines are concentrated in BASF, Eastman, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical, Dow, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, Akzo Nobel, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, Solvay, Huntsman, Zhejiang Jianye Chemical, P&G Chemicals, Global Amines, Kao Chemical, Shandong Kunda Biotechnology, Tosoh, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Arkema, Evonik, Koei Chemical, Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Eastman is the world leader, holding 10.58% production market share in 2016.

In the report, alkylamines can be divided to monoamines, diamines and polyamines. In 2016 monoamines took the largest share in the market with 59.96%. Alkylamines are mainly used as agriculture, chemicals, surfactants, pharmaceuticals and others.

The global Alkylamines market is valued at 5720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alkylamines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alkylamines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Eastman

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Dow

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Solvay

Huntsman

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

P&G Chemicals

Global Amines

Kao Chemical

Shandong Kunda Biotechnology

Tosoh

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Arkema

Evonik

Koei Chemical

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoamines

Diamines

Polyamines

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Chemicals

Surfactants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

