In this report, the Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Animal Growth Promoters are feed additives that used to help increase the efficiency of animal production by increasing weight gain and product output. Animal Growth promoters can be classified into four groups; those that increase growth and also increase feed consumption, those that increase growth without altering feed consumption, those that do not alter growth but decrease feed consumption (generally referred to as the feed consumption ratio; FCR=kg feed consumed/kg body weight), and those that increase growth and decrease feed consumption.

Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.

Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.

Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.

The global Animal Growth Promoter market is valued at 8430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Growth Promoter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Growth Promoter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis, Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Chr.Hansen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Segment by Application

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

