In this report, the Global Architectural Membrane Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Architectural Membrane Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Architectural Membrane is called “The fifth generation building materials”, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.

The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.

Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.

Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.

The global Architectural Membrane market is valued at 750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Architectural Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane

Others

Segment by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

