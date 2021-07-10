Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the biodegradable bubble wrap market. The bubble wrap is a type of plastic wrapping sheet filling with small air bubble, and is used for packing cushioning breakable fragile objects during transportation. The biodegradable bubble wrap is the bubble wrap that is biodegradable. The biodegradable bubble wrap is environmentally friendly, and the only by-products after decomposition are small amounts of CO2, H2O and biomass. The degradable additive was added into the resin during the production to ensure the quick break down.
In terms of volume, the production of biodegradable bubble wrap was about 45.53 M Sq. m in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 60.19 M Sq. m by 2022.
The global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biodegradable Bubble Wrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biodegradable Bubble Wrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Automated Packaging Systems
Pregis
Cortec Corporation
Polycell International
AP Packaging
Dana Poly
Sancell
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Industry
Home Care Packing & Cosmetics Industries
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Market, Forecast to 2025 Industry
