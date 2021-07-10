In this report, the Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Cast Polypropylene Film is polypropylene based, and offers impressive transparency and external glossy qualities. It is excellent for packaging snacks as well as being used as a sealant film for retorting purpose due to its superb heat sealing characteristic and stabilizing dimensions of packaged contents.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film in 2016.

In the industry, Profol Group profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Alpha Marathon and Manuli Stretch ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 1.42%, 0.97% and 0.96% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market is valued at 4030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Profol Group

DDN

Zhejiang Yuanda

Shanxi Yingtai

Hubei Huishi

UFLEX

Manuli Stretch

Alpha Marathon

Panverta

Polibak

Mitsui Chemicals

Takigawa Seisakusho

Tri-Pack

PT. Bhineka Tatamulya

Vista Film Packaging

Achilles Corporation

Copol International

Schur Flexibles

Kanodia Technoplast

Taghleef Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General CPP Film

Metalized CPP Film

Retort CPP Film

Other

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Drug Packaging

Clothing Packaging

Other

