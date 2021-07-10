Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Research and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Cast Polypropylene Film is polypropylene based, and offers impressive transparency and external glossy qualities. It is excellent for packaging snacks as well as being used as a sealant film for retorting purpose due to its superb heat sealing characteristic and stabilizing dimensions of packaged contents.
Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film in 2016.
In the industry, Profol Group profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Alpha Marathon and Manuli Stretch ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 1.42%, 0.97% and 0.96% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The global Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market is valued at 4030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Profol Group
DDN
Zhejiang Yuanda
Shanxi Yingtai
Hubei Huishi
UFLEX
Manuli Stretch
Alpha Marathon
Panverta
Polibak
Mitsui Chemicals
Takigawa Seisakusho
Tri-Pack
PT. Bhineka Tatamulya
Vista Film Packaging
Achilles Corporation
Copol International
Schur Flexibles
Kanodia Technoplast
Taghleef Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
General CPP Film
Metalized CPP Film
Retort CPP Film
Other
Segment by Application
Food Packaging
Drug Packaging
Clothing Packaging
Other
