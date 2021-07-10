In this report, the Global Chemical Fiber Oil Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chemical Fiber Oil Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chemical-fiber-oil-market-sizes-2019



Yarn lubricants or chemical fiber oil, also called spin finish, are applied on the yarns to overcome fiber to metal friction and to control static charges during the yarn manufacturing process. The amount of spin finish applied on yarn is based on the type of post processing the yarn will experience after extrusion.

The vast majority of polyester fiber demand now derives from Northeast Asia (69% in 2016), followed by the Indian Subcontinent (10%) and Southeast Asia (6%). In other parts of the world such as Western Europe or North America, textile producers have been forced to restructure their businesses because of the large volumes of low-cost fabrics and clothing entering their countries and their inability to compete with it. As a result, within the developed world, textile capacity rationalization or transformation has been the watchword for the past two decades. The Western European and North American share of polyester fiber consumption has declined and remained subdued, accounting for just about 8% of global demand in 2016..

In short, China and India are the major chemical fiber producing countries in the world, both of which occupy more than 70% of the global chemical fiber market share. The downstream demand from China and India players has driven the continuous development of this industry. Obviously, the markets in the United States, Japan and Western Europe are already very mature. We can hardly see the potential of these markets. Although Europe and Japan are the major production areas, the share of consumption in Japan and Europe is not significant. High quality chemical fiber oil from Japan and Germany mainly exports to China, India and Southeast Asia. It is hard for German and Japanese manufacturers to occupy a larger market share due to higher prices than local manufacturers

The global Chemical Fiber Oil market is valued at 1290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Fiber Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Fiber Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Transfar

Henglong Chemical

Takemoto

Jiangyin Chengjiang Chemical

Total

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Zhejiang Huangma

Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries

Schill & Seilacher

Hangzhou Surat

Pulcra

Klueber

NICCA

Vickers Oils

Rudolf GmbH

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

CHT/BEZEMA

Dr.Petry

Bozzetto Group

Achitex Minerva

Synalloy Chemicals

Archroma

Clearco Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DTY

FDY

POY

Others

Segment by Application

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chemical-fiber-oil-market-sizes-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com