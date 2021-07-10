Global Computed Tomography System Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Computed Tomography System Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Computed Tomography System Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “CAT scanning” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging.
This report mainly covers the Computed tomography device product.
Medical imaging is the most common application of X-ray CT. Its cross-sectional images are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in various medical disciplines.
The rest of this article discusses medical-imaging X-ray CT.
The global Computed Tomography System market is valued at 4520 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Computed Tomography System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computed Tomography System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Philips
Toshiba
Shimadzu
Hitachi
NeuroLogica
Neusoft Medical
Shenzhen Anke High-tech
United-imaging
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
2S Spiral Scan CT
16S Spiral Scan CT
64S Spiral Scan CT
128S Spiral Scan CT
256S Spiral Scan CT
Others
Segment by Application
Head
Lungs
Pulmonary angiogram
Cardiac
Abdominal and pelvic
Extremities
Others
