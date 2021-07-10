Global Defoamer Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Defoamer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Defoamer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A foam is a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Corning
Momentive
Wacker Chemie AG
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Bluestar Silicones
Evonik Industries
Kemira
Elementis Specialties
Air Products
Ashland
BASF
BYK Additives & Instruments
Basildon Chemicals
LEVACO
BRB International
Nanjing SIXIN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Oil Based Defoamers
Water Based Defoamers
Silicone Based Defoamers
EO/PO Based Defoamers
Other
Segment by Application
Pulping & Papermaking
Oil & Gas
Paints & Coatings
Food & Beverages
Water & Waste Water
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Others
