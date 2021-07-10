In this report, the Global Defoamer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Defoamer Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A foam is a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.

The global Defoamer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defoamer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defoamer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bluestar Silicones

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Elementis Specialties

Air Products

Ashland

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basildon Chemicals

LEVACO

BRB International

Nanjing SIXIN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Silicone Based Defoamers

EO/PO Based Defoamers

Other

Segment by Application

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Water & Waste Water

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

