In this report, the Global Dispersants Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dispersants Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dispersant or Dispersing Agent is either a non-surface active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping. The role of the dispersant is to make the dispersion process easier and more stable. Dispersants consist normally of one or more surfactants, but may also be gases.

Dispersants is mainly classified into two types: anionic type and cationic type. And anionic type is the most widely used type which takes up about 72% of the global total in 2016.

Dispersants has a wide range of applications. Dispersants is used in Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Detergents, Oil & Gas and Others. Asia infrastructure will boost demand for architectural coatings to drive the overall development of the additive market. Therefore, the demand for Dispersants is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Dispersants industry will be used in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Dispersants has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Dispersants.

The global Dispersants market is valued at 6190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dispersants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Products & Chemicals

Altana AG

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

Basf SE

Clariant AG

Croda International

Cytec Industries

Elementis PLC

Emerald

Evonik Industries

King Industries

Lubrizol

Rudolf Gmbh

Dow Chemical

Uniqchem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anionic Type

Cationic Type

Others

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Detergents

Oil & Gas

Others

