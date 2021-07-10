Global Fermentation Chemical Development Overview 2019
Global Fermentation Chemical Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Fermentation is a classic method of producing alcohols. Fermentation is usually used starch, cellulose, agricultural products, forest products, agricultural and sideline products and wild plants as raw materials. Due to the different resources of various countries, the raw materials of fermented alcohols also have their own characteristics. Such as sugar cane, corn, wheat, cassava, corn cob etc.
The rapid development of food and beverage industry in Asia and Latin America and other emerging markets will have a positive role in promoting the development. Alcohol industry has become the dominant plate in the market, in 2013 accounted for 56.6% of market capacity. Production level of methanol and ethanol will continue to stimulate the growth of alcohol plate. Enzyme products are considered to be the fastest growing plate. In the next six years, the annual growth rate will reach 4.6%. Similarly, the global food and beverage industry is also optimistic that the next six years will continue to develop steadily.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ajinomoto
BASF
Dow Chemical
AB Enzymes
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
Cargill
DuPont Nutrition & Health
Novozymes
DSM
Evonik Industries
Hansen
Amano Enzyme Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Alcohols
Enzymes
Organic Acids
Segment by Application
Industrials
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
