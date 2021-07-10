In this report, the Global Fesi Powder Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fesi Powder Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ferrosilicon powder is made by melting a fixed ratio of high purity iron and crude ferrosilicon in an induction furnace. The molten metal is then atomised using a high pressure stream of inert nitrogen gas to produce a high-grade ferrosilicon powder.

The technical barriers of Fesi Powder are low, and the Fesi Powder manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 36.88% of global Fesi Powder are consumption in China 2016; some of the key players in this market are DMS Powders, Reade, Crown Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The global Fesi Powder market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fesi Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fesi Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DMS Powders

READE

CC Metals&Alloy

Crown Ferro Alloys

Stanford Advanced Materials

Chemalloy Company LLC

FW Winter Inc.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0-1mm

1-3mm

3-8mm

Others

Segment by Application

Metallurgy (Mineral)

Machinery Industry

Others

