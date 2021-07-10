Global Ginseng Extract Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
Ginseng is a plant characterized by a fleshy root and a single stalk with green oval-shaped leaves. It is a perennial plant that can live more than a century. Ginseng is typically derived from the root of this plant. As an herbal supplement, the extract has long been prized for its reputation of having anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant properties. It is also used in the homeopathic treatment of conditions, including depression, stress, low libido, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ginseng Extract industry is generally at the beginning level, the Europe enterprises are mainly concentrated in Germany, UK and Italy. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more raw materials resources advantages, such as China and South Korea, is the leading producer of ginseng, at the same time, the two regions companies pay more and more attention to the market of ginseng extract finished product in Europe.
Ginseng Extract industry is relatively high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers IN Europe are Boots, Orkla Health, Pharmaton, Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH, Ginsana and so on.
Ginseng Extract industry is including many product series, such as ginseng, ginseng health products, ginseng tea, ginseng cosmetics and so on, with the development of science and technology, ginseng application in cosmetics will be more and more widely.
The global Ginseng Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ginseng Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ginseng Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Boots
Orkla Health
Pharmaton
Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH
Ginsana
NATURE ESSENTIAL
Oxford Vitality
Ortis
Vitastore
Elemis
Molinari
Erborian
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cappsule
Tablet
Powder
Other
Segment by Application
Pharma & Healthcare
Cosmetic & Skin Care
Food & Feed Additives
Other
