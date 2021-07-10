In this report, the Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Guanidinoacetic Acid Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Guanidinoacetic Acid is a metabolite of glycine in which the amino group has been converted into a guanidine. Guanidinoacetic Acid is a direct precursor of creatine and is used as a supplement. Taking guanidinoacetic acid can increase muscle strength and slow muscle fatigue, etc. And add guanidinoacetic acid into fodder can make lean pig’s body improve significantly.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and stable animal husbandry. FDA approves guanidinoacetic acid for broiler chickens and turkeys in 2016, so the consumption in USA will keep explosive increase in the coming five years.

The major raw material for Guanidinoacetic Acid is Thiourea, Bromoethane, Glycine, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Guanidinoacetic Acid industry.

The global Guanidinoacetic Acid market is valued at 29 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 42 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Guanidinoacetic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Guanidinoacetic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Fodder

Medicine

Other

