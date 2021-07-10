Global Guar Gum Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Guar Gum Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Guar Gum Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Guar Gum is a type of products that derived from guar splits that obtained from guar seed.
The guar gum industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in India and Pakistan. The manufacturers in India have a long history and unshakable status in this field. It takes about 78.94% of global market in 2016, followed by the Pakistan of 10.85%. Manufacturers such as Hindustan Gum have relative higher level of product’s quality.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
The global Guar Gum market is valued at 2950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Guar Gum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Guar Gum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hindustan Gum
Jai Bharat Gum and Chemicals
Neelkanth Polymers
Sunita Hydrocolloids
Vikas WSP
Guangrao Liuhe Chemical
Global Gums & Chemicals
Shandong Dongda Commerce
Jingkun Chemistry Company
Lotus Gums & Chemicals
Supreme Gums
Shree Ram Group
Wuxi Jinxin Science& Tchnology
Rama Industries
Vikas Granaries Limited
Raj Gum
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Petroleum Industry
Others
