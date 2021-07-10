Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.
The global sales of hot melt adhesives are estimated from 1477 KMT in 2011 to 1932 KMT in 2016. In 2015, the global hot melt adhesives sales market was led by China, USA, Europe and Japan, where the USA and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, Beardow & ADAMS, Jowat, Avery Dennison, DOW Corning, Kleiberit, etc. Tex Year Industries is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.
A key trend in the hot-melt adhesive market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-product’s overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.
As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.
The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is valued at 6040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hot Melt Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Melt Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bostik Inc
3M Company
Beardow & ADAMS
Jowat
Avery Dennison
DOW Corning
Kleiberit
Sika AG
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
Segment by Application
Paper packaging
Bookbinding
Label & Tape
Hygiene
Transportation
Construction
Woodworking
Textile / Footwear
Others
