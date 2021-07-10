Global Human Capital Management Solution Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Human Capital Management Solution Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Human Capital Management Solution market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Human Capital Management Solution industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2018, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.23% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.39%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management Solution market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18700 million by 2024, from US$ 13200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Others

Segmentation by product type:

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Capital Management Solution consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Human Capital Management Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Capital Management Solution manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Capital Management Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Human Capital Management Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

