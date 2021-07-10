In this report, the Global Industrial Interlock Switches Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Interlock Switches Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Interlock Switches are Switches that prevents gear shift lever from moving from park position until brake is applied. It is a switch designed for mounting on a door, drawer, or cover so that it opens automatically when the door or other part is opened. A safety interlock switch is a normally open valve that closes in the event of a process upset. Usually it is attached to electronics that perform logic operations on process conditions. Safety interlock switches are designed to work together with hinged, sliding, or lift-off guards and barriers.

The interlock safety switches are designed to provide position interlock detection for moving guards. The actuator is fitted to the moving part (frame) of the guard and is aligned to the switch entry aperture. The interlocking switches have rotary heads which provides ease of mounting and offer different actuator entry positions. Some of the switches can be locked in the protective position which prevents unwanted access to machinery until dangerous operations have ceased.All switches are robust and can withstand severe environments. Depending on the environment where the switch will be used, different material can be chosen.

This report focuses on Industrial Interlock Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Interlock Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Banner Engineering

Bernstein

Control Products

Doorking

Eaton

EUCHNER

Halma

Honeywell

IDEC

IDEM Safety Switches

Keyence

Panasonic

Pepperl+Fuchs

Pinnacle Systems

Schmersal

SICK

TS Industrial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Guard Locking Switches

Hinge Switches

Multifunctional Access Box

Non-contact Interlock Switches

Tongue Interlock Switches

Trapped Key Switches

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Metal and Mining Industry

Utility Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

