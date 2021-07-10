Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Iot Gateway Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway provides the means to bridge the gap between devices in the field (factory floor, home, etc.); the Cloud, where data is collected, stored and manipulated by enterprise applications; and the user equipment (smartphones, tablets etc.). The IoT Gateway, provides a communication link between the field and the Cloud and can also offer local processing and storage capabilities to provide offline services and if required real-time control over the devices in the field.
To achieve sustainable interoperability in the Internet of Things ecosystem today, there are two dominant architectures for data exchange protocols: bus-based (DDS, REST, XMPP) and broker based (AMPQ, CoAP, MQTT, JMI). The protocols that support the information exchange between interoperability domains can also be classified to message-centric (AMQP, MQTT, JMS, REST) and data-centric (DDS, CoAP, XMPP). To use the full potential of IoT, the interconnected devices communicate by using lightweight protocols that don’t require extensive CPU resources. A large number of manufacturers are involved in the IoT Gateways design and production as can be seen, for example, at the relevant Intel IoT Solutions Alliance site. Such companies include CISCO, Harman International Industries, Advantech, ADLINK, Supermicro, NXP and others.
This report focuses on Industrial Iot Gateway volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Iot Gateway market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AAEON
ADLINK
Advantech
Dell
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Cisco
Huawei
Siemens
Eurotech
Lantronix
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Processor
Sensor
Connectivity IC
Memory Device
Logic Device
Segment by Application
Building Automation
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Manufacturing
Logistics
