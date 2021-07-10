Global Industrial Media Converters Market Sizes 2019
Global Industrial Media Converters Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A media converter, in the context of network hardware, is a cost-effective and flexible device intended to implement and optimize fiber links in every kind of network. Among media converters, the most often used type is a device that works as a transceiver, which converts the electrical signal utilized in copper unshielded twisted pair (UTP) network cabling to light waves used for fiber optic cabling. It is essential to have the fiber optic connectivity if the distance between two network devices is greater than the copper cabling’s transmission distance.
A media converter offers fiber-to-fiber conversion as well, from multi-mode fiber into single-mode fiber. It also converts a dual fiber link to single fiber with the help of bi-directional (BIDI) data flow. In addition, media converters have the capability to convert between wavelengths for applications that use wavelength division multiplexing (WDM). Generally, media converters are protocol specific and they support an extensive array of data rates and network types. They are presented as physical layer or Layer 2 switching systems. Media converters that include Layer 2 switching functionality offer rate-switching as well as other innovative features.
The global Industrial Media Converters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Media Converters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Media Converters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advantech
Moxa
Westermo
Belden
Antaira
AFL Global
Red Lion
AMG System
Volktek
L-com
PLANET Technology
Navigate Worx Technologies
Optical Network Video Technologies
Omnitron Systems
E-link
Versa Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Rate
10Mbps Media Converter
10/100Mbps Media Converter
10/100/1000Mbps Media Converter
Gigabit Media Converter
by Mode
Singlemode Media Converters
Multimode Media Converters
Segment by Application
Building Automation
Manufacturing
Military Application
Public Utilities
Oil & Gas
Security and Surveillance
Factory Automation
