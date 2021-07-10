In this report, the Global Industrial Media Converters Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Media Converters Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A media converter, in the context of network hardware, is a cost-effective and flexible device intended to implement and optimize fiber links in every kind of network. Among media converters, the most often used type is a device that works as a transceiver, which converts the electrical signal utilized in copper unshielded twisted pair (UTP) network cabling to light waves used for fiber optic cabling. It is essential to have the fiber optic connectivity if the distance between two network devices is greater than the copper cabling’s transmission distance.

A media converter offers fiber-to-fiber conversion as well, from multi-mode fiber into single-mode fiber. It also converts a dual fiber link to single fiber with the help of bi-directional (BIDI) data flow. In addition, media converters have the capability to convert between wavelengths for applications that use wavelength division multiplexing (WDM). Generally, media converters are protocol specific and they support an extensive array of data rates and network types. They are presented as physical layer or Layer 2 switching systems. Media converters that include Layer 2 switching functionality offer rate-switching as well as other innovative features.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advantech

Moxa

Westermo

Belden

Antaira

AFL Global

Red Lion

AMG System

Volktek

L-com

PLANET Technology

Navigate Worx Technologies

Optical Network Video Technologies

Omnitron Systems

E-link

Versa Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Rate

10Mbps Media Converter

10/100Mbps Media Converter

10/100/1000Mbps Media Converter

Gigabit Media Converter

by Mode

Singlemode Media Converters

Multimode Media Converters

Segment by Application

Building Automation

Manufacturing

Military Application

Public Utilities

Oil & Gas

Security and Surveillance

Factory Automation

