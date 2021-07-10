In this report, the Global Industrial Panel PC Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Panel PC Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Panel PC, typically attached with an LCD, is incorporated into the same enclosure as the motherboard and other electronic components. These are typically panel mounted and often incorporate touch screens for user interaction.

Panel PC include customizable and all-in-one touchscreen pc series with multiple touch panel sizes and rich I/O expansion to meet industrial standards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AAEON

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Kontron

Siemens

Arista

Axiomtek

Barco

Computer Dynamics

Litemax

National Instruments

Pepperl+Fuchs

RGB Spectrum

Rockwell Automation

Sparton

Teguar Computers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

All-in-One PC

Fanless Panel PC

Touch Screens Panel PC

Segment by Application

Communication and Network Infrastructure

Digital Signage

Digital Security and Surveillance

Gaming

Industrial Automation and Control

Instrumentation/Test Automation

Aerospace and Defense

Retail Automation

Transportation

