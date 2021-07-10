Global Industrial Robot Sensors Competition Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Industrial Robot Sensors Competition Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Robot Sensors Competition Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Robotic sensors are used to estimate a robot’s condition and environment. These signals are passed to a controller to enable appropriate behavior. Sensors in robots are based on the functions of human sensory organs. Robots require extensive information about their environment in order to function effectively.
The visual sensing system can be based on anything from the traditional camera, sonar, and laser to the new technology radio frequency identification (RFID), which transmits radio signals to a tag on an object that emits back an identification code. Touch sensory signals can be generated by the robot’s own movements. It is important to identify only the external tactile signals for accurate operations. Previous solutions employed the Wiener filter, which relies on the prior knowledge of signal statistics that are assumed to be stationary. Recent solution applies an adaptive filter to the robot’s logic. It enables the robot to predict the resulting sensor signals of its internal motions, screening these false signals out. Accurate audio sensors require low internal noise contribution. Traditionally, audio sensors combine acoustical arrays and microphones to reduce internal noise level. Recent solutions combine also piezoelectric devices. A velocity or speed sensor measures consecutive position measurements at known intervals and computes the time rate of change in the position values.
The global Industrial Robot Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Robot Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Robot Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ATI Industrial Automation
Fanuc
FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology
Honeywell International
ams
Cognex
OTC Daihen
Hermary Opto Electronics
iniLabs
MaxBotix
Perception Robotics
Roboception
EPSON
Tekscan
Omron
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vision systems
Torque sensor
Proximity sensor
Collision detection sensor
Safety sensor
Segment by Application
Material handling
Welding
Assembly line
Paint robots
