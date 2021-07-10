Global Industrial Routers Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
Global Industrial Routers Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A router is a networking device that forwards data packets between computer networks. Routers perform the traffic directing functions on the Internet. Data sent through the internet, such as a web page or email, is in the form of data packets. A packet is typically forwarded from one router to another router through the networks that constitute an internetwork until it reaches its destination node.
The most familiar type of routers are home and small office routers that simply forward IP packets between the home computers and the Internet. An example of a router would be the owner’s cable or DSL router, which connects to the Internet through an Internet service provider (ISP). More sophisticated routers, such as enterprise routers, connect large business or ISP networks up to the powerful core routers that forward data at high speed along the optical fiber lines of the Internet backbone.
The global Industrial Routers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Routers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco
Huawei Technologies
Juniper Networks
Advantech
Dell
Ericsson
HP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Network Element Components
Control plane
Forwarding plane
by Internet Connectivity and Internal Use
Edge router
Subscriber edge router
Inter-provider border router
Core router
Port forwarding
Voice/Data/Fax/Video Processing Routers
Segment by Application
Government
Enterprise
Small-Medium Enterprise
