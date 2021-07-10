Global Industrial Safety Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Industrial Safety Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Safety Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Safety sensors are able to reduce the typical risks associated with machinery and equipment. Together with the appropriate safety control units, active photoelectric protective devices such as safety thru-beam sensors and safety light grids ensure that a stop is applied on detection of unauthorized access or if someone reaches into a danger zone.
Personnel protection is becoming increasingly important in automated processes. Wherever machines perform high-risk movements, the relevant health and safety regulations must be observed. Even if the operator is momentarily distracted, shearing, crushing, and impact injuries must be prevented. Here is the place that safety sensor comes to use.
This report focuses on Industrial Safety Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Safety Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SICK
Rockwell Automation
OMRON
Pepperl+Fuchs
Emerson
ABB
HIMA Paul Hildebrandt
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Johnson Controls International
General Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Type
Safety light curtains
Safety laser scanners
Safety edges
by Function
Presence Detection
Distance Measurement
Segment by Application
Factory Automation
Building Security
Military Defense
