Global Industrial Scanners Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019
There are a few different kinds of scanners in the world. The most common types are flatbed scanners, sheet fed scanners, photo scanners, and portable scanners.
Flatbed scanners will take up some desktop space but provide a lot of bang for the buck. Depending on its size, a flatbed scanner can fit standard or legal-sized documents, and the flexible cover allows you to scan large items such as books. Photo scanners include specialized technology so that they can deal with slides and negatives; they also have built-in software to clean up old photos. A bar code reader (or bar code scanner) is an electronic device that can read and output printed barcodes to a computer. Like a flatbed scanner, it consists of a light source, a lens and a light sensor translating optical impulses into electrical ones. A 3D scanner is a device that analyses a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital three-dimensional models.
The global Industrial Scanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell
ZIH
Datalogic
Olympus
DENSO
EUROTECH
GE Measurement & Control
JIREH Industries
Microscan Systems
TouchStar Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Technology
3D scanners
2D scanners
Laser scanner
Linear scanning
by Product
Barcode scanners
Weld inspection scanners
Segment by Application
Filming and Animation
Transportation and Logistics
Medical use
Quality Assurance
Factory Automation
