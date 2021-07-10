In this report, the Global Industrial Sensors Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Sensors Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A sensor is a device, module, or subsystem whose purpose is to detect events or changes in its environment and send the information to other electronics, frequently a computer processor. A sensor is always used with other electronics, whether as simple as a light or as complex as a computer.

With advances in micromachinery and easy-to-use microcontroller platforms, the uses of sensors have expanded beyond the traditional fields of temperature, pressure or flow measurement, for example into MARG sensors. Moreover, analog sensors such as potentiometers and force-sensing resistors are still widely used. Applications include manufacturing and machinery, airplanes and aerospace, cars, medicine, robotics and many other aspects of our day-to-day life.

The global Industrial Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ATI Industrial Automation

FANUC

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

Honeywell

AMS

Cognex

OTC Daihen

Hermary Opto Electronics

iniLabs

MaxBotix

Perception Robotics

Roboception

EPSON

Tekscan

Omron

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Power Type

Passive

Active

by Detection means

Electric

Biological

Chemical

Radioactive

by Conversion Phenomenon

Photoelectric

Thermoelectric

Electrochemical

Thermooptic

Segment by Application

Robot

Factory Automation

Gaming and Entertainment

Safety and Security

