Global Industrial Sensors Market Sizes 2019

A sensor is a device, module, or subsystem whose purpose is to detect events or changes in its environment and send the information to other electronics, frequently a computer processor. A sensor is always used with other electronics, whether as simple as a light or as complex as a computer.
With advances in micromachinery and easy-to-use microcontroller platforms, the uses of sensors have expanded beyond the traditional fields of temperature, pressure or flow measurement, for example into MARG sensors. Moreover, analog sensors such as potentiometers and force-sensing resistors are still widely used. Applications include manufacturing and machinery, airplanes and aerospace, cars, medicine, robotics and many other aspects of our day-to-day life.
The global Industrial Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ATI Industrial Automation
FANUC
FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology
Honeywell
AMS
Cognex
OTC Daihen
Hermary Opto Electronics
iniLabs
MaxBotix
Perception Robotics
Roboception
EPSON
Tekscan
Omron
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Power Type
Passive
Active
by Detection means
Electric
Biological
Chemical
Radioactive
by Conversion Phenomenon
Photoelectric
Thermoelectric
Electrochemical
Thermooptic
Segment by Application
Robot
Factory Automation
Gaming and Entertainment
Safety and Security
