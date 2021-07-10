Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on.
Smart sensors enable more accurate and automated collection of environmental data with less erroneous noise amongst the accurately recorded information. These devices are used for monitoring and control mechanisms in a wide variety of environments including smart grids, battlefield reconnaissance, exploration and a great number of science applications.
The global Industrial Smart Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Smart Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Smart Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Analog Devices
Delphi Automotive
Eaton Corporation
Honeywell
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
Omron
Raytek
Robert Bosch
Schneider Electric
Sensata Technologies
SICK
Siemens
Smart Sensors
Vishay Intertechnology
Yokogawa Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Type
Flow Sensors
Position Sensors
Touch Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Image Sensors
Motion & Occupancy Sensors
by Technology
MEMS-based smart sensors
CMOS-based smart sensors
by Network Connectivity
Wired
Wireless
Segment by Application
Facotry Automation
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Public Infrastructure
Safety and Security
