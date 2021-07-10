In this report, the Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on.

Smart sensors enable more accurate and automated collection of environmental data with less erroneous noise amongst the accurately recorded information. These devices are used for monitoring and control mechanisms in a wide variety of environments including smart grids, battlefield reconnaissance, exploration and a great number of science applications.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Analog Devices

Delphi Automotive

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Omron

Raytek

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

Sensata Technologies

SICK

Siemens

Smart Sensors

Vishay Intertechnology

Yokogawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Type

Flow Sensors

Position Sensors

Touch Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion & Occupancy Sensors

by Technology

MEMS-based smart sensors

CMOS-based smart sensors

by Network Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Segment by Application

Facotry Automation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Public Infrastructure

Safety and Security

