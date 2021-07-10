Global Industrial Timer Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Industrial Timer Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Timer Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electronic timers are essentially quartz clocks with special electronics, and can achieve higher precision than mechanical timers. Electronic timers have digital electronics, but may have an analog or digital display. Integrated circuits have made digital logic so inexpensive that an electronic timer is now less expensive than many mechanical and electromechanical timers.
Electronics timer could be used to make timer switch which is timer that operates an electric switch controlled by the timing mechanism. The switch may be connected to an electric circuit operating from mains power, including via a relay or contactor; or low voltage, including battery-operated equipment in vehicles. It may be built into power circuits (as with a central heating or water heater timer), plugged into a wall outlet with equipment plugged into the timer instead of directly into the power point; or built into equipment as, for example, a sleep timer that turns off a television receiver after a set period.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rockwell Automation
General Electric
OMEGA Engineering
Siemens
OMRON
ABB
Bellofram Group of Companies
Danfoss
Eolane Technology
Fanox
Fortress Interlocks
Global Equipme
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Analog Industrial Timers
Digital Industrial Timers
Segment by Application
Factory Automation
Robot
Power Generation
Consumer Electronics
