Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Industry Depth Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Vibration — however subtle and unnoticed by human senses — is a telltale sign of machine condition. Abnormal vibration indicative of problems with an industrial machine can be detected early and repaired before the event of machine failure; because such a failure is potentially costly in terms of time, cost, and productivity, vibration measurement allows industrial plants to increase efficiency and save money. Therefore, vibration analysis is used as a tool to determine equipment condition as well as the specific location and type of problems.
Vibration sensors are sensors for measuring, displaying, and analyzing linear velocity, displacement and proximity, or acceleration.
The global Industrial Vibration Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Vibration Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Vibration Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Electric Company
Schaeffler Group
Analog Devices
Omron
National Instruments
Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies
ETS Solutions
SKF Group
Preditec/IRM
ABB
Waites Wireless Sensor Technologies
Pruftechnik Dieter Busch
BeanAir Germany
I-Care Group
Evigia Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Velocity Sensor
Displacement Sensor
Acceleration Sensor
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial machinery
