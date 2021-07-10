In this report, the Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wireless sensors are standard measurement tools equipped with transmitters to convert signals from process control instruments into a radio transmission. The radio signal is interpreted by a receiver which then converts the wireless signal to a specific, desired output, such as an analog current or data analysis via computer software.

Wireless instruments can be used in locations that are difficult to access due to extreme conditions such as high temperature, pH, pressure, etc. Using wireless sensors, operators can continuously supervise processes in hazardous environments and report the data back to an operator in a monitoring facility located at a safe distance away. Wireless measurement is also useful for obtaining data in hard to access locations.

This report focuses on Industrial Wireless Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Wireless Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Honeywell Process Solutions

General Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Ambient Micro

Aruba Networks

Atmel

BAE Systems

Bosch

Cisco Systems

Drägerwerk

Dust Networks

EnoCean

NXP Semiconductor

Gastronics

Industrial Scientific Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Microstrain

Mitsubishi Electric

OmniVision Technologies

OMRON

Rockwell Collins

Schneider Electric

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temperature and Humidity sensors

Pressure and Flow sensors

Acoustic sensors

Gas and Chemical sensors

Electrical and Magnetic sensors

Biosensors

Motion and Surveillance sensors

Segment by Application

Home automation

Energy

Industrial

Healthcare

Defense and surveillance

