In this report, the Global Industrial WLAN Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial WLAN Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A wireless local area network (WLAN) is a wireless computer network that links two or more devices using wireless communicationwithin a limited area such as a home, school, computer laboratory, or office building. This gives users the ability to move around within a local coverage area and yet still be connected to the network. Through a gateway, a WLAN can also provide a connection to the wider Internet.

Wireless LANs have a great deal of applications. Modern implementations of WLANs range from small in-home networks to large, campus-sized ones to completely mobile networks on airplanes and trains. Users can access the Internet from WLAN hotspots in restaurants, hotels, and now with portable devices that connect to 3G or 4G networks.

The global Industrial WLAN market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial WLAN volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial WLAN market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies

Alcatel Lucent Enterprises

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Dell

Extreme Networks

ZTE Corporation

Fortinet

Avaya

WiFi Spark

Boingo Wireless

Allied Telesis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Hardware

Wireless Access Points

AP Antennas

Wireless LAN Controllers

Multigigabit Switching

Wireless Location Appliance

by Software

WLAN Analytics

WLAN Security

WLAN Management Software

by Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segment by Application

Water and wastewater industry

Power industry

Oil and gas industry

Automotive industry

