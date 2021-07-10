Global Industrial WLAN Competition Situation Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Industrial WLAN Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial WLAN Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A wireless local area network (WLAN) is a wireless computer network that links two or more devices using wireless communicationwithin a limited area such as a home, school, computer laboratory, or office building. This gives users the ability to move around within a local coverage area and yet still be connected to the network. Through a gateway, a WLAN can also provide a connection to the wider Internet.
Wireless LANs have a great deal of applications. Modern implementations of WLANs range from small in-home networks to large, campus-sized ones to completely mobile networks on airplanes and trains. Users can access the Internet from WLAN hotspots in restaurants, hotels, and now with portable devices that connect to 3G or 4G networks.
The global Industrial WLAN market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial WLAN volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial WLAN market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
Huawei Technologies
Alcatel Lucent Enterprises
Aruba Networks
Ruckus Wireless
Aerohive Networks
Dell
Extreme Networks
ZTE Corporation
Fortinet
Avaya
WiFi Spark
Boingo Wireless
Allied Telesis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Hardware
Wireless Access Points
AP Antennas
Wireless LAN Controllers
Multigigabit Switching
Wireless Location Appliance
by Software
WLAN Analytics
WLAN Security
WLAN Management Software
by Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Segment by Application
Water and wastewater industry
Power industry
Oil and gas industry
Automotive industry
