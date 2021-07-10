In this report, the Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Infrared radiation (IR) is electromagnetic radiation (EMR) with longer wavelengths than those of visible light, and is therefore generally invisible to the human eye.

IR data transmission is also employed in short-range communication among computer peripherals and personal digital assistants. These devices usually conform to standards published by IrDA, the Infrared Data Association. Remote controls and IrDA devices use infrared light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to emit infrared radiation that is focused by a plastic lens into a narrow beam. The beam is modulated, i.e. switched on and off, to prevent interference from other sources of infrared (like sunlight or artificial lighting). The receiver uses a silicon photodiode to convert the infrared radiation to an electric current. It responds only to the rapidly pulsing signal created by the transmitter, and filters out slowly changing infrared radiation from ambient light.

Excelitas Technologies

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

Hamamatsu Photonics

Leonardo DRS

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Sofradir

Texas Instruments

Vishay Intertechnology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Long Wave (LWIR)

Short Wave IR (SWIR)

Far Wave (FWIR)

Mid Wave IR (MWIR)

Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Remotes

IR cameras and sensors

