Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Report, Forecast to 2025
Infrared radiation (IR) is electromagnetic radiation (EMR) with longer wavelengths than those of visible light, and is therefore generally invisible to the human eye.
IR data transmission is also employed in short-range communication among computer peripherals and personal digital assistants. These devices usually conform to standards published by IrDA, the Infrared Data Association. Remote controls and IrDA devices use infrared light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to emit infrared radiation that is focused by a plastic lens into a narrow beam. The beam is modulated, i.e. switched on and off, to prevent interference from other sources of infrared (like sunlight or artificial lighting). The receiver uses a silicon photodiode to convert the infrared radiation to an electric current. It responds only to the rapidly pulsing signal created by the transmitter, and filters out slowly changing infrared radiation from ambient light.
The global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Excelitas Technologies
FLIR Systems
Honeywell International
Murata Manufacturing
Hamamatsu Photonics
Leonardo DRS
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Sofradir
Texas Instruments
Vishay Intertechnology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Long Wave (LWIR)
Short Wave IR (SWIR)
Far Wave (FWIR)
Mid Wave IR (MWIR)
Segment by Application
Consumer electronics
Remotes
IR cameras and sensors
