Global Infrared Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Infrared Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Infrared Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument which is used to sense certain characteristics of its surroundings by either emitting and/or detecting infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are also capable of measuring the heat being emitted by an object and detecting motion.
Infrared waves are not visible to the human eye. In the electromagnetic spectrum, infrared radiation can be found between the visible and microwave regions. The infrared waves typically have wavelengths between 0.75 and 1000µm. The wavelength region which ranges from 0.75 to 3µm is known as the near infrared regions. The region between 3 and 6µm is known as the mid-infrared and infrared radiation which has a wavelength greater higher than 6µm is known as far infrared.
The global Infrared Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Infrared Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infrared Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Axis communications
Bosch security systems
Current corporation
Dali Technology
DRS Technologies
E.D. Bullard
FLIR systems
Fluke corporation
General dynamics
Infrared integrated sys
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Spectrum Range
Long Wave (LWIR)
Short Wave IR (SWIR)
Far Wave (FWIR)
Mid Wave IR (MWIR)
by Types
Communication Modules (IrDA)
IR Receivers
IR Linear Arrays
Passive IR Sensor
Tilt Sensor
Photointerruptor
Thermopile IR Sensor
Photo Reflector
Photodiode
IR Emitters (LEDs)
Segment by Application
Commercial Applications
Healthcare
Automotive
Military and Defense
Semiconductors
Telecommunications
Manufacturing Industry
