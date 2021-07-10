In this report, the Global Infrared Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Infrared Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument which is used to sense certain characteristics of its surroundings by either emitting and/or detecting infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are also capable of measuring the heat being emitted by an object and detecting motion.

Infrared waves are not visible to the human eye. In the electromagnetic spectrum, infrared radiation can be found between the visible and microwave regions. The infrared waves typically have wavelengths between 0.75 and 1000µm. The wavelength region which ranges from 0.75 to 3µm is known as the near infrared regions. The region between 3 and 6µm is known as the mid-infrared and infrared radiation which has a wavelength greater higher than 6µm is known as far infrared.

The global Infrared Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infrared Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infrared Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axis communications

Bosch security systems

Current corporation

Dali Technology

DRS Technologies

E.D. Bullard

FLIR systems

Fluke corporation

General dynamics

Infrared integrated sys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Spectrum Range

Long Wave (LWIR)

Short Wave IR (SWIR)

Far Wave (FWIR)

Mid Wave IR (MWIR)

by Types

Communication Modules (IrDA)

IR Receivers

IR Linear Arrays

Passive IR Sensor

Tilt Sensor

Photointerruptor

Thermopile IR Sensor

Photo Reflector

Photodiode

IR Emitters (LEDs)

Segment by Application

Commercial Applications

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Manufacturing Industry

