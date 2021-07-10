In this report, the Global LED Display Screen Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global LED Display Screen Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A LED display, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. They are typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

Indoor display is the fastest growing market for LED display industry in 2016, and the market share is about 58 percent; outdoor display market is occupied 42 percent. Full color display has become the mainstream product of LED display gradually.

The LED display market has a widely application range, such as advertising industry and information display, especially sports arena area due to upsurge of The World Cup in recent years. New application areas come into being, which creates a good market space for the development of LED industry.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic LED Display, Chinese domestic LED Display has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported LED Display.

The global LED Display Screen market is valued at 7370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Display Screen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Display Screen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daktronics

Barco

Mitsubishi Electric

Absen

Unilumin

Liantronics

Lighthouse

Leyard

Sansitech

Szretop

AOTO

Ledman

Lopu

Yaham

LightKing

Mary

Handson

QSTech

Suncen

Teeho

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

Segment by Application

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

