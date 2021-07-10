In this report, the Global Limonene Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Limonene Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Limonene is an oral dietary supplement containing a natural cyclic monoterpene and major component of the oil extracted from citrus peels with potential chemo preventive and antitumor activities. Limonene is widely used as a flavor and fragrance and is listed to be generally recognized as safe in food by the food and drug administration.

Limonene is extracted from citrus peels and is mainly concentrated in Brazil, USA and Europe. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world limonene industry. The main players are Florida Chemical Company, Firmenich, Tropfruit, Citrosuco, Citrus Oleo and Ernesto Ventós. The global production of limonene increases to 42944 MT in 2017 from 38371 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 2.28%. Global limonene capacity utilization rate remained at around 80% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of limonene increases with the 3.67% average growth rate. And USA and Brazil are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 59.49% of the global consumption volume in total.

Limonene has many grades, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and industrial grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and flavor effect of limonene, the downs downstream application industries will need more limonene products. So, limonene has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance limonene through improving technology.

The global Limonene market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Limonene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Limonene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Florida Chemical Company

Firmenich

Tropfruit

Citrosuco

Citrus Oleo

Ernesto Ventós

Sucorrico

Agroterenas Citrus

Florachem

Lemon Concentrate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Additives

Daily Chemicals Products

Chemical Industry

Others

