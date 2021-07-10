Global Machine Tools Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Global Machine Tools Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Machine Tools market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Machine Tools industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.
Machine Tool is able to complete the turning, milling, planing, shearing, bending, boring, grinding, stamping, machining and drilling and other machining function.
Global market shows a high concentration in the production of Machine Tools by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.
According to this study, over the next five years the Machine Tools market will register a -1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 62000 million by 2024, from US$ 65900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Machine Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Yamazaki Mazak
- Trumpf
- Komatsu
- JTEKT
- AMADA
- Doosan Machine Tools
- DMG MORI
- Okuma
- HYUNDAI WIA
- Makino
- Schuler
- FFG/MAG
- GF
- Grob
- Haas Automation
- INDEX Group
- Körber AG
- Gleason
- Brother Industries
- CHIRON Group
- Shenyang Group
- DMTG
Segmentation by product type:
- Machining Centers
- Turning Machines
- Grinding Machines
- Electrical Discharge Machines
Segmentation by application:
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Automobile
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- …….
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Machine Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Machine Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Machine Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Machine Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Machine Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
