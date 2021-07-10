Global Marine Tourism Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Marine Tourism Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Marine Tourism market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Marine Tourism industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.

The future growth strategies increasingly depend on the growth and sustained profitability of certain international markets, such as China. Some factors that will be critica to the success in developing these markets may be different than those affecting the more-established North American and European markets. In the Chinese market, in particular, the future success depends on the ability to continue to raise awareness of Marine Tourism products, evolve the available distribution channels and adapt the offerings to best suit the Chinese consumer.

According to this study, over the next five years the Marine Tourism market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 78300 million by 2024, from US$ 58900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Marine Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Carnival Corporation

Royal Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Lines

MSC Cruises

Genting Hong Kong

Disney Cruise

Silversea Cruises (Royal)

Dream Yacht Charter

Segmentation by product type:

Cruise Tourism

Yachting and Sailing Tourism

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Tickets Service

Onboard and Other Service

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Marine Tourism consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Marine Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marine Tourism manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Marine Tourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

