In this report, the Global Masonry White Cement Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Masonry White Cement Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Masonry white cements are white Portland cement-based products that designed for making white or colored mortars as designated by ASTM specification C270 “Mortars for Unit Masonry.” Manufactured to meet ASTM C91, these products blend white Portland cement with finely ground white limestone, combined with process additions that enhance water retention, workability, boardlife, and durability.

Currently, Masonry White Cement market has a certain potential in USA, Europe, Mid-east and Asia Market. These areas demand are relatively stable, with slightly growth. During these years, Europe and Middle East’s masonry white cement industry maintains a rapid growth.

Middle East dominated the global masonry white cement production market in terms of volume, accounting for 28.10% of the overall market in 2016. Egypt, Iran, Turkey and Kuwait, the key regional markets in Middle East are expected to witness a surge in masonry white cement demand owing to a favorable regulatory scenario and high consumer awareness. Big News in White cement industry are: Lafarge merged with Holcim in 2014, and Boral (Australia),CBR Heidelberg Cement(Belgium) turned permanent closure of their plants in the year.

In the next few years, the USA region’s demand for masonry white cement will continue to expand, while Mid-east has become a major exporter, and this state will be maintained in the next period of time.

The global Masonry White Cement market is valued at 660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Masonry White Cement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Masonry White Cement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cementir Holding

LafargeHolcim

Federal White Cement

Royal White Cement

Sesco Cement Corp.

Titan America

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type N

Type S

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

