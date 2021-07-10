In this report, the Global Micro Powder Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Micro Powder Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micronized waxes enhance the performance of water-based, solvent borne and powder coating formulations. Highly efficient, these waxes are used as process aids and improve many coating and ink properties, including: scratch and mar resistance, lubricity, block resistance, release, and matting.

Micro Powders industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and China. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 30.61% of the total value of global Micro Powders in 2015. BASF is the world leading manufacturer in global Micro Powders market with the market share of 4.77% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Micro Powders market managed to increase sales by 2.27% to 2325.60 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Micro Powders performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global Micro Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micro Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Clariant

BYK

Micro Powders, Inc.

Lubrizol

Michelman

Mitsui Chemicals

Elementis Specialties

NanJing Tianshi New Material Technologies

Celanese

Shamrock Chemicals Corporation

Lawter

A.H.A International Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE

PP

Others

Segment by Application

Paints& Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Others

