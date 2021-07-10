In this report, the Global Molybdenum Powder Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molybdenum Powder Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Molybdenum (Mo) is a silvery-white shiny metal, hard but at the same time softer and more flexible than tungsten. It has an excellent resistance to corrosion, good wear and resistance to abrasion, and superior thermal and electrical properties. It is an essential element when it comes to alloys, as it enhances hardenability and persistence of tempered and destroyed steels.

Molybdenum Powder product demand market has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share, local enterprises export more low-end products over capacity or molding process basic Materials.

In 2016, Europe is the largest supplier with Production market share of 35.69% in 2016, and Europe is the consumption market of Molybdenum Powder with Consumption market share of 34.75% due to the great demand.

In recent years, the price of Molybdenum Powder is increasing slowly due to the limited resources.

The global Molybdenum Powder market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Molybdenum Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molybdenum Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H.C. Starck

Molymet

Plansee

Exploiter

JDC-Moly

Toshiba

Japan New Metal Co Ltd

Dongtai Fengfeng

China Molybdenum Co Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mo(%)≧99.90%

Mo(%)≧99.95%

Other

Segment by Application

Molybdenum Products

Alloys Products

Lubricant additive and Catalysts

Others

