Global Music Microphone Industry Market Research Report 2019
A microphone, colloquially nicknamed mic or mike, is a transducer that converts sound into an electrical signal.
Microphones are used in many applications such as telephones, hearing aids, public address systems for concert halls and public events, motion picture production, live and recorded audio engineering, sound recording, two-way radios, megaphones, radio and television broadcasting, and in computers for recording voice, speech recognition, VoIP, and for non-acoustic purposes such as ultrasonic sensors or knock sensors.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the music microphone industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capabilities, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese music microphone production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .
Chinese music microphone industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international music microphone large manufacture country, in addition to middle and low music microphone products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high wireless microphone products, has already had a competitive edge in the international arena.
The global Music Microphone market is valued at 1990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Music Microphone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Music Microphone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sennheiser
Audio-Technica
Shure
AKG
Blue
Behringer
Lewitt Audio
SONY
Takstar
SUPERLUX
Samson Technologies
SE Electronics
Revolabs
Electro-Voice
Lane
M-Audio
Rode
Apogee Electronics
Slate Digital
MXL Microphones
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Wireless music microphones
Wired music microphones
Segment by Application
Studio
Performance
Audio for video
Other uses
