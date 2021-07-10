In this report, the Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitrile-rubber-nbr-development-overview-2019



Nitrile rubber (NBR), also called nitrile-butadiene rubber, an oil-resistant synthetic rubber produced from a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. Its main applications are in fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, and other products in which oil resistance is required.

Nitrile rubber is mostly used where high oil resistance is required, as in automotive seals, gaskets, or other items subject to contact with hot oils. The rolls for spreading ink in printing and hoses for oil products are other obvious uses. NBR is also employed in textiles, where its application to woven and nonwoven fabrics improves the finish and waterproofing properties.

For regions, China keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2016 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 132 K MT in 2016.

With gradual economy recovery, nitrile rubber downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development. Global consumption volume of nitrile rubber increased from 633.7 K MT in 2012 to 706.4 K MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 2.75%.

The nitrile rubber industry leaders are LANXESS, Zeon and so on, have good reputations for their nitrile rubber products with advanced technologies. Compared with manufacturers Internally, China’s NBR industry is still in the development stage. Although China is a net importer for the time being, with more and more new capacities to be released in the coming years, China will become a major supplier of NBR internationally.

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nitrile Rubber (NBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Industrias Negromex

Versalis

Petrobras Argentina

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Block type

Particles/Crumb type

Powder type

Segment by Application

Automobiles Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Industry

Aprons & Cots Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitrile-rubber-nbr-development-overview-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com