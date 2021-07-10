In this report, the Global Nylon 6 Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nylon 6 Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nylon 6, is a polymer developed by Paul Schlack at IG Farben to reproduce the properties of nylon 6.6 without violating the patent on its production. It was given the trademark Perlon® in 1952.

There are many types of nylon 6 commercially available. However, GF 30% reinforced type occupied the most market share. Based on end-use industries, nylon 6 are widely used on Automotive part production, E & E industries, consumer durables，food and industry

In USA market, automotive industry is the leading market driver for nylon 6 production market.

Major raw material for nylon 6 production is Caprolactam (CPL). CPL is an organic compound with the formula (CH2)5 C (O) NH, it is the main semi-finished product used to produce Caprolactam – the raw material for producing polyamide fibers and materials (nylon). The price of Caprolactam is seeing a rising trend in recent years, which in turn may bring an uptrend in nylon 6 price market sometime.

The global Nylon 6 market is valued at 2100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nylon 6 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon 6 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Honeywell

Royal DSM N.V

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

DOMO Chemicals

Firestone Textiles Company

Grupa Azoty

LIBOLON

Polymeric Resources Corporation

UBE

EMS-Grivory

Shakespeare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Nylon 6

Reinforced Nylon 6

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging Industry

Others

