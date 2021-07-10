Global Pine Needle Oil Market Analysis, 2014-2025
In this report, the Global Pine Needle Oil Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pine Needle Oil Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pine oil is an essential oil obtained by the steam distillation of stumps, needles, twigs and conesfrom a variety of species of pine, particularly Pinus sylvestris
In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and China is still the main consumption and the shares are 24.86%, 33.89% and 28.69% in 2016, respectively.
There are two major classfications of Pine Needle Oil, Pinus Sylvestris and Pinus Palustris. Pine Needle Oil can be widely used in Food Additive, Spices, Therapy and Others. Survey results showed that Food Additive and Therapy are the major consumption of Pine Needle Oil, which accounts for 39.33 and 40.87% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, these industries will need more Pine Needle Oil. So, Pine Needle Oil has a huge market potential in the future.
The global Pine Needle Oil market is valued at 15 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 19 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pine Needle Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pine Needle Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aroma Land
Floracopeia
Mountain Rose Herbs
Nowfoods
BIOLANDES
HRF
A. G. Industries
Shakti Him Pharma
K.K. Enterprise
Shiv Sales Corporation
Scatters Oils
Hobart Company
Industrial Oleochemical
Still Pure
Heng Cheng Natural Perfume Oil
Baicao Pharma
Global Natural Spice
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pinus Sylvestris
Pinus Palustris
Others
Segment by Application
Food Additive
Spices
Therapy
Others
