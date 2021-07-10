In this report, the Global Plastisol Ink Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastisol Ink Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plastisol ink is a PVC-based industrial coating for screen printing cotton, polyester, nylon etc. New generation of products appeared in the market in recent years: non-phthalate plastisol inks and non-pvc plastisol inks.

As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for plastisol ink, with revenue exceeding 316.12 million $ in 2016. Europe and China reached 302.86 million $ and 90.70 million $ in 2016, respectively.

In application, plastisol ink downstream is widely used in screen printing. Water based ink occupied part of plastisol ink market in the past years. The plastisol ink market will be further reduced due to the environmental reasons.

The global Plastisol Ink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastisol Ink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastisol Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PolyOne

Lancer Group

Rutland Plastic Technologies

ICC

Huber Group

Fujifilm

Sunlan Chemicals

KARAN

Zhongyi Ink & Paint

Sophah Screen Printing Technology

Dexin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Plastisol Inks

Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks

Non-PVC Plastisol Inks

Segment by Application

Cotton Fabric

Polyester & Nylon Fabrics

Blend Fabric

Others

